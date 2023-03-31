SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,964,000 after acquiring an additional 347,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,201,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 206,370 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $72.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

