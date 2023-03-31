SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

