SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $375,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

NOBL opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

