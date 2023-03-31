SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 1,015 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $108.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

