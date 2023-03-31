Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,499,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 5,201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,686.9 days.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $12.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.82. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Several research firms have commented on SVKEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 102 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

(Get Rating)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.