Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.21 and traded as low as C$3.41. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 201,897 shares trading hands.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$283.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.38.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.