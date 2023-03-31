SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Raymond James

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

SM opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

