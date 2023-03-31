SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. 11,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (BYOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in firms expected to benefit from the gig economy, as defined by its advisor. The actively managed fund can invest in firms across all geographies and market capitalization.

