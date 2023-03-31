Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Update

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of SOHU opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 120.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 132,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,521 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $973,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sohu.com Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

