Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 301,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Soleno Therapeutics

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

See Also

