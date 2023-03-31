South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Up 5.7%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47. 21,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 23,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

South Star Battery Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$15.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.52.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

