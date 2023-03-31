South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.50.
South32 Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72. South32 has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.
South32 Company Profile
South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.
