SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SGRP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 20,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.80. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

