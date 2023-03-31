SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Decreased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. 8,334,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

