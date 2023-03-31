SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading 0.6% Higher

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.64 and last traded at $107.56. 4,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Global Dow ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 200.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

