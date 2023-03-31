SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

