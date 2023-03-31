SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,827. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

