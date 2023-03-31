SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Shares Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 707.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGLV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,158. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $147.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.29.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

