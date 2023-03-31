Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Spectris Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

