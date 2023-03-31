Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.19, but opened at $65.62. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $65.70, with a volume of 25,123 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

