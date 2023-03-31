Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sports Ventures Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Sports Ventures Acquisition were worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.