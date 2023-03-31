Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Announces Earnings Results

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

