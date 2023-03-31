Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Buys $42,000.00 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

NASDAQ STRRP opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

