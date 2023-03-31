STASIS EURO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $133.79 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00003778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta’s law.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

STASIS EURO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

