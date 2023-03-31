Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 377,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STZHF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

STZHF traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Stelco has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

