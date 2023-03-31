Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Update

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SRCL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Stericycle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $43.61. 522,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,627. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stericycle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 64.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

