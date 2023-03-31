Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 459,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 165,790 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.01.
STER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.29.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
