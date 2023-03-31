Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . 459,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 165,790 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Sterling Check from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

About Sterling Check

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sterling Check by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $130,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.