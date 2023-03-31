Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,600 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 28th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Stevanato Group Price Performance
NYSE:STVN opened at €25.55 ($27.47) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €21.73 and a 200-day moving average of €18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.66. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 52 week high of €25.87 ($27.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 138,835 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after buying an additional 1,690,276 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 105,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
