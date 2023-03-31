StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

