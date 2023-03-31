StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
