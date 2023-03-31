StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

