StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Further Reading

