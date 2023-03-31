StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.