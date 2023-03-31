Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 2.0% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.10.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $285.15. 976,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,135. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.50. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $285.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

