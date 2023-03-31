Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Cut by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

SYK traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.10. 830,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,471. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.50. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $285.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

