Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $320.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stryker traded as high as $284.07 and last traded at $283.74, with a volume of 175104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.10.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.22 and a 200-day moving average of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

