Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,638. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.