SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the February 28th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SuRo Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

SSSS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 126,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 41.33 and a current ratio of 41.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of SuRo Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

