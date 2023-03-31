Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW) Short Interest Down 17.7% in March

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDACW. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 738,031 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 754,694 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 847.8% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 447,244 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $70,000.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock remained flat at $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

