SVB Securities Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Outperform”

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $976.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $834.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $836.22.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $811.50 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $740.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
