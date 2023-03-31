SVB Securities Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to “Outperform”

SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $976.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $834.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REGN. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $836.22.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $811.50 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $740.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,950,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.