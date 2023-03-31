Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up about 0.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Activity

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 1,870,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,009. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $41.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

