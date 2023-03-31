T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS opened at $144.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

