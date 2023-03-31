T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Touchstone Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 6.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

