T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.33. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $29.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. State Street Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Articles

