Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNI. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,277,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Tailwind International Acquisition by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after buying an additional 861,111 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 679,843 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 847,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 649,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 299.1% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 698,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TWNI opened at $10.12 on Friday. Tailwind International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Tailwind International Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

