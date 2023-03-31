Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Tantalus Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.48.

Tantalus Systems Company Profile

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in North America and the Caribbean Basin. The company offers TRUEdge Communication Modules, a Linux-based platform that is integrated into networked devices, including meters, sensors, controllers, and switches deployed across the utility's distribution grid for real-time two-way secure communication of operational information; Tantalus Utility Network (TUNet) Infrastructure Devices for collecting near real-time data and controlling endpoints to enhance the stability, efficiency, and reliability of their distribution grids; and TRUSense Fiber Gateway, a fiber-to-the-home solution.

