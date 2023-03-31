Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

