Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

