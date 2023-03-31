TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 28th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 4,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

