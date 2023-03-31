Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

TAYD stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 67,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 5.1% in the third quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.