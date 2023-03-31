TD Cowen Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Outperform

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PACB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.