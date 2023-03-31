TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.00 billion-$15.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.74 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

